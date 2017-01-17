State Supports New Calista Apprenticeship with AVTEC Classes

JUNEAU, Alaska- The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is supporting Calista Corporation's new maritime apprenticeship program with AVTEC courses for work on deck, in the engine room, and in the galley. Calista Corporation has started a new maritime apprenticeship program in partnership with Brice Marine and other employers, in which the classroom learning will take place at AVTEC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.