Sexual assault survivor finds freedom...

Sexual assault survivor finds freedom in art inspired from her diary

"I think it's powerful and addresses something that isn't often talked about in public," Lauren Brooks, a former advocate for Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies , said at the First Friday art display at Alaska Robotics of "Finding My Voice" by Christine Carpenter. 'Powerful' and 'brave' were words frequently used by people as they talked to Carpenter about her art - eight digital prints featuring a passage and a visual interpretation.

