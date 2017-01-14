Saints be praised! Another Legislature

Saints be praised! Another Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Well, my darling Alaskans, we've made it through the holiday season and now a real cause for celebration is upon us - the 2017 legislative session! I know, after so many "special sessions" it's hard to really feel like this one will be special without the title, but we can all hope. I'm encouraged by the newly formed House bipartisan coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
Vote for Hillary Aug '16 Hawk 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC