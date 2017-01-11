Safety workshop for commercial fishermen

The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will offer a fishing vessel drill conductor workshop in Juneau on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the UAS Technical Education Center, 1415 Harbor Way, Room 106. Instructor Neil Nickerson will cover cold-water survival skills; EPIRBs, flares, and maydays; man-overboard recovery and firefighting; immersion suits and PFDs; emergency drills, helicopter rescue, life rafts, and abandon ship procedures.

