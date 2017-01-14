Police chief to give update on local crime
Local crime and crime prevention are the subjects of a meeting city officials are hosting for the public Tuesday night. At the meeting , Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson will discuss some of the driving forces behind crime in the community, and how the police are responding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Aug '16
|Hawk
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC