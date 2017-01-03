Poetry Omnibus accepting submissions ...

Poetry Omnibus accepting submissions until Jan. 31

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Capital City Weekly

Poems must be original, by a local resident, less than ten lines and appropriate for the bus. There are two categories: youth, or between third grade and age 17, and adults, age 18 and older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
Vote for Hillary Aug '16 Hawk 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Juneau County was issued at January 05 at 5:26AM AKST

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC