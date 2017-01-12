No time for political games: Dividend bills a hallmark of irresponsible budgeting by legislators
Let it never be said that political gamesmanship in Juneau is restricted to the legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Aug '16
|Hawk
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC