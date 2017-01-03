No shrimping near Tenakee, Juneau
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced at the end of December that in 2017 the sport and personal use shrimp fisheries in Tenakee Inlet will remain closed until further notice. The Juneau area will also remain closed.
