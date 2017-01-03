No injuries among four Juneau people rescued on Friday
The Alaska State Troopers reported in an online dispatch that they asked the Coast Guard to use a helicopter to pick them up and take them back to the Juneau airport. Juneau Mountain Rescue was initially dispatched, but could not safely arrive at the scene because of terrain and weather conditions.
