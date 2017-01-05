New Alaska Senate president on upcoming session: 'It's OK for politicians to fight'

The incoming president of the Alaska Senate on Thursday predicted the next legislative session would be contentious, marked by an ideological rift between his own Republican-led majority and the new House majority coalition , which consists mostly of Democrats. Fairbanks Sen. Pete Kelly offered an enthusiastic embrace of the ideology of capitalism - which he called the "engine of a free republic" - in a breakfast speech to his pro-business audience at the Resource Development Council in Anchorage.

