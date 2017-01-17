Juneau to have 6th annual Project Hom...

Juneau to have 6th annual Project Homeless Connect

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Capital City Weekly

Every year, the Juneau Coalition on Housing & Homelessness puts on Project Homeless Connect, a free event that serves as a one-day, one-stop for Juneau's homeless to get access to a variety of services and resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
Vote for Hillary Aug '16 Hawk 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC