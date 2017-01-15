Juneau population drops to 2012 levels

Juneau population drops to 2012 levels

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

On Thursday, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its annual Alaska population estimate, a figure based on Permanent Fund Dividend applications, military statistics and other figures. While Alaska gained 2,645 residents between 2015 and 2016, Juneau lost almost 400 residents in the same period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
Vote for Hillary Aug '16 Hawk 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC