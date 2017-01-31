Juneau police warn businesses to look...

Juneau police warn businesses to look out for fake 'Motion Picture Use Only' bills

Over the past month, local businesses have reported nine incidents involving use or attempted use of fake and counterfeit money to the Juneau Police Department. A majority of the incidents involved $50 or $100 bills with "Motion Picture Use Only" printed on them.

