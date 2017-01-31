Juneau police: Stabbing victim found with knife sticking out of her head medevaced to Anchorage
Juneau police officers responding to the report of a stabbing Tuesday morning arrived to find a woman with a knife sticking out of the side of her head and stab wounds to her back. The Juneau Police Department said in a statement that the call about the stabbing at an apartment complex on the 9100 block of Cinema Drive came in at about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC