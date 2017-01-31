Juneau police: Stabbing victim found ...

Juneau police: Stabbing victim found with knife sticking out of her head medevaced to Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Juneau police officers responding to the report of a stabbing Tuesday morning arrived to find a woman with a knife sticking out of the side of her head and stab wounds to her back. The Juneau Police Department said in a statement that the call about the stabbing at an apartment complex on the 9100 block of Cinema Drive came in at about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 23 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan 22 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC