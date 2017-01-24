Juneau Assembly votes 6-3 to support ...

Juneau Assembly votes 6-3 to support the road

The Juneau Assembly reopened the debate over the stalled Juneau Access Project that envisions 50 more miles of road up Lynn Canal to a ferry terminal closer to the road system. The road debate has divided the community for decades and faces significant opposition from other Southeast cities, including Haines and Skagway.

