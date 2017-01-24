Juneau Assembly names new hospital bo...

Juneau Assembly names new hospital board members

The 45-bed Bartlett Regional Hospital is owned by the City and Borough of Juneau. The Juneau Assembly has appointed two new members to the nine-member governing board of Bartlett Regional Hospital, Dr. Bob Urata and Lance Stevens.

