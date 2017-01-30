Juneau Afternoon 1-31-17
Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Get an update on Library activities with Andi Hirsh; We'll learn about the Shrine's Adopt-A-Garden program; Patricia Wherry will be here with details of the upcoming Beginning Birding class Geoff Kirsch will be here to highlight Saturday's Montessori's fundraiser; TMHS digital arts teacher Janna Lelchuk will be here to talk about TMHS Digital Media student awards. And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
