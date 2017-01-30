Juneau Afternoon 1-31-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Get an update on Library activities with Andi Hirsh; We'll learn about the Shrine's Adopt-A-Garden program; Patricia Wherry will be here with details of the upcoming Beginning Birding class Geoff Kirsch will be here to highlight Saturday's Montessori's fundraiser; TMHS digital arts teacher Janna Lelchuk will be here to talk about TMHS Digital Media student awards. And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

