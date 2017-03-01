Juneau Afternoon - 1-3-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, We'll get an update on Library activities with M J Grande; Colleen Hudson and Melissa Dumas will clue us in on the Gold Creek Tot Rave Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson will be here to focus on the JPD; We'll Learn about a fundraiser for the Shrine of St. Therese; We'll get the details about Wednesday's Mudrooms presentation; And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.