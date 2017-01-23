Juneau Afternoon - 1-24-17

Juneau Afternoon - 1-24-17

22 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, We'll talk about 40 years of AWARE We'll get the details about Thursday's screening of the film, The Weekend Sailor; We'll learn about the Financial Peace University with guests Caroline Malseed & Michael Rowcroft; We'll get an update on all things CANVAS; Micheala Moore will be here to highlight the upcoming JDHS production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more. Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org.

