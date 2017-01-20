Juneau Afternoon 1-23-17
And we'll about Perserverance Theatre's new production, They Don't Talk Back, with playwright Frank Katasse, Director Randy Reinholz, and actor Diane Benson. That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, on Monday's edition of A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM, and on demand via ktoo.org.
