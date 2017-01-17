Juneau Afternoon - 1-17-17
Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, We'll get the details about this Friday's LunaFest film Festival; We'll talk with Mandy Cole about the upcoming Project Homeless Connect; Wayne Jensen will be here to highlight Wednesday's Legislative Reception; Chris Mertl will be here to highlight the Master plan for the uplands area by the Douglas Bridge We'll get an update from the School District. And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
