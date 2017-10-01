Juneau Afternoon - 1-10-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, We'll talk with City Manager Rorie Watt about Emerging Energy technology; Julie Diana will be here to highlight the upcoming auditions for Juneau's Got Talent; Lori Wilson will get an update about Red Cross activities; Beth Loudon will be here to talk about big Brothers/Big Sisters; And we'll get the details about this week's Mudrooms. And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

