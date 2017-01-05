Judge revokes probation of former gift shop owner who pocketed CBJ sales taxes
A former Juneau gift shop owner was ordered to spend almost two months in jail after pocketing nearly $200,000 in sales taxes and then falling behind on repaying the City and Borough of Juneau. Larry Lee Lynd, 61, testified by phone from the Anchorage area during his Dec. 16 hearing in Juneau District Court.
