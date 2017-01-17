Herea s why your street isna t plowed...

Herea s why your street isna t plowed yet

Read more: APRN

After back-to-back storms in Anchorage tapered off last night, some residents and local officials are annoyed roads still aren't clear of snow, claiming the state is shirking it's winter-weather responsibilities. But the municipality - 1,969 square miles - is bigger than the state of Rhode Island - 1,212 square miles - and plowing miles of roads requires money that's already been cut out of budgets.

