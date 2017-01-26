From the bush to Congress, Willie Hensley straddles rural and urban divide in Alaska

One afternoon in the mid-1970s, journalist John McPhee and an influential Alaska Native politician Willie Hensley took off from Anchorage in a de Havilland Otter and flew deep into the Alaska range, looking for a new state capitol. Later, in his book "Coming into the Country," McPhee introduced the rest of the nation to one of the most prominent, young Alaska Native leaders in the state.

