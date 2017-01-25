Former Fish Board nominee charged aga...

Former Fish Board nominee charged again with PFD fraud

15 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

A former applicant to lead the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and former nominee to the Board of Fisheries is again facing felony charges related to Permanent Fund Dividend fraud. Roland Maw waits to be called for an interview before a joint meeting of the Boards of Fisheries and Game on Jan. 14, 2015.

Juneau, AK

