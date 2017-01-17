Follow the opening session of the Alaska Legislature live at 1 p.m.
The Alaska State Capitol is open for business on Tuesday morning, the opening day of the 30th Alaska Legislature, in downtown Juneau. The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in today, beginning its 90-day regular session, along with live Gavel Alaska television and streaming coverage of the proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Aug '16
|Hawk
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC