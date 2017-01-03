Fireside lecture series begins: first talk on climbing Denali
The Forest Service's 55th annual Fireside Lecture series begins on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center. Juneau climber Iris Neary will describe her ascent in May 2016 to the summit of Denali.
