Family: Shooting suspect 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq

Family: Shooting suspect 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq

The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage at a Florida airport had a history of mental health issues - some of which followed his military service in Iraq - and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting. "Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn't feeling too good," his uncle, Hernan Rivera, told The Record newspaper .

