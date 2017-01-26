Ernestine Saankalaxt' Hayes to be named 17th Alaska State Writer Laureate
The 17th Alaska State Writer Laureate will be officially announced tonight at the Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities in Juneau. In addition to the evening's awards presentation and live arts performances, Juneau-based Ernestine Saankalaxt' Hayes will be officially honored as the Alaska State Writer Laureate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC