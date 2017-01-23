Eaglecrest GM resigns, takes job at Vermont ski area
Eaglecrest General Manager Matt Lillard took the job just a few days before the 2011 Discover Eaglecrest Day. Lillard said his last day in Juneau will be March 2. He starts work as general manager at Mad River Glen in central Vermont two days later.
