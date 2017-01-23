Craziest truck spills
Some 38,000 pounds of marbles spilled onto an Indiana highway median and embankment in January 2017. Traffic was slowed after cleanup crews had to shut down one lane of the freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Sun
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Aug '16
|Hawk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC