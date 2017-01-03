Coffee and collections: The art of Fumi Matsumoto
Local Japanese-American artist Fumi Matusmoto will speak at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum for one of its upcoming "Coffee and Collections" talks. Matsumoto was born in Japan in 1948.
