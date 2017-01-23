Civil asset forfeiture rule change de...

Civil asset forfeiture rule change debated in Juneau

Read more: KSKA

Lawmakers are seeking to prevent law enforcement from requiring those accused of crimes - and their family members or associates - to forfeit their property before they're convicted. A bill introduced in the Legislature, House Bill 42, is part of a national trend targeting what's known as "civil asset forfeiture."

