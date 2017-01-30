Charity for school kids just underneath fundraising goal

Feeding Juneau's Future raised more than $900 from about 72 people by the end of a pancake dinner in the Thunder Mountain High School commons. Cindy Gaguine, a coordinator with the group, said the Benito and Frances C. Gaguine Foundation, which her husband runs, has promised to match their donations up to $10,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.