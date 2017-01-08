Capital City Fire/Rescue says don't walk on thin ice
Avoid thin ice. That's the first piece of advice. But if you do fall through and find yourself in ice water, Capital City Fire/Rescue Engineer Jayme Johns wants you to keep a cool head.
