Auditions for 2nd annual a Juneaua s Got Talenta
Juneau Dance Theatre is looking for family-friendly acts two to three minutes long for its 2nd annual "Juneau's Got Talent." The live audition is Jan. 28. Acts compete for cash prizes and an opportunity to perform at JDT's Spring Showcase .
