Appeals court rejects application to review convicted Juneau murderer's sentence

In an opinion issued Friday, the Alaska Court of Appeals said a convicted Juneau murderer won't get a review of his 101-year prison sentence as post-conviction relief. Jason Coday, now 38 years old, was convicted of killing Simone Kim in August 2006.

