Anchorage School District hires lobby...

Anchorage School District hires lobbyist for monthly fee of $10,000

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage School District has hired a lobbyist for the current legislative session at a monthly cost of $10,000, according to a disclosure filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission . The decision, which allows a maximum of $40,000 to be spent, is a departure from the district's usual reliance on the superintendent and school board members to advocate on its behalf, and represents a reversal of a board that exhibited a lack of enthusiasm about a lobbyist at a public meeting in September, when the idea was broached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 23 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan 22 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC