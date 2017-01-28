Anchorage School District hires lobbyist for monthly fee of $10,000
The Anchorage School District has hired a lobbyist for the current legislative session at a monthly cost of $10,000, according to a disclosure filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission . The decision, which allows a maximum of $40,000 to be spent, is a departure from the district's usual reliance on the superintendent and school board members to advocate on its behalf, and represents a reversal of a board that exhibited a lack of enthusiasm about a lobbyist at a public meeting in September, when the idea was broached.
