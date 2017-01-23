Alaska dividend bill draws support from unusual allies
Alaska state Sen. Tom Begich poses in his Capitol office on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. Begich, a Democrat, has signed on as a co-sponsor of legislation that would restore the portion of Alaskans' oil wealth checks cut by Gov. Bill Walker last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Sun
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC