Alaska Democrat proposes gun bill after airport shooting
Alaska state Rep. Geran Tarr speaks to reporters during the House majority's weekly news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. Tarr has introduced legislation that seeks to temporarily bar access to guns by people deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC