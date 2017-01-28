Alaska commercial halibut fishermen g...

Alaska commercial halibut fishermen get big boost in catch limit

More Pacific halibut will be going to market this year due to an overall boost in harvests for the West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska. The coast-wide limit of 31.4 million pounds reflects a 5.1 percent increase and, for the first time in decades, not a single fishing region faces a decline its allowable catch.

