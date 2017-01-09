AG: Juneau officer and others were under imminent threat, shooting was justified

Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson demonstrates how officers saw Jeremie Tinney hold an object that appeared to be a rifle during an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, 2016. A Juneau police officer is returning to full duty after the Attorney General's office says they will not file criminal charges against him for using deadly force against an intoxicated suspect who previously threatened to commit "suicide by officer."

