After years of cuts, ADFG budget gets...

After years of cuts, ADFG budget gets slight bump for FY18

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The F/V Tessara Morgan, left, ties up to the Norquest Seafood's tender Cloverleaf as a 250-ton catch of herring is pumped during the Togiak herring fishery. Fishermen will face a lower harvest quota next year in the state's largest herring fishery because budget cuts forced the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to eliminate its annual survey and go to a conservative estimate of abundance instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
Vote for Hillary Aug '16 Hawk 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC