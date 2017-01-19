After years of cuts, ADFG budget gets slight bump for FY18

The F/V Tessara Morgan, left, ties up to the Norquest Seafood's tender Cloverleaf as a 250-ton catch of herring is pumped during the Togiak herring fishery. Fishermen will face a lower harvest quota next year in the state's largest herring fishery because budget cuts forced the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to eliminate its annual survey and go to a conservative estimate of abundance instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.