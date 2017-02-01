Writers Showcase - 1-2-17

Writer's Showcase on A Juneau Afternoon Join us as we celebrate the New Year with Writers' Showcase as professional actors take writing by Alaskans to new levels. This Monday, we'll sit on a barstool at Darwin's in Anchorage, go on a wolf hunt near the village of Selawick, learn lessons from the stars in the village of Nondalton, and hear a meditation on the sometimes transient nature of our state's inhabitants.

