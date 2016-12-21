Traveling Light: Holiday House

When someone offers you a cookie, do you reach for the chocolate because you know you'll enjoy it, or choose one you've never tasted before? Vacations are like that. Do you explore strange new worlds or head for the cabin on Lake Chelan, the timeshare in Hawaii, or the river that spawned you? If you want to have it all, both the strange and new and the near and dear, just help yourself to another cookie! Even as I chip away at my to-go list, I keep finding my way back to Juneau, Alaska.

