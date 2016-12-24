State to unveil newly renovated Capitol

More than three years of renovations at the Alaska State Capitol have wrapped up and the building's expected to be fully open for business in January. About $36 million has been spent to reinforce the structure against earthquakes, improve its heating system and freshen up the look of the 85-year-old building.

