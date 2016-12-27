Petersburg man sentenced on child porn charge
A Petersburg man was sentenced in December in federal court to the mandatory minimum sentence of five years in jail for transporting child pornography. Marvin Mitchell Jackson, 28, was sentenced Dec. 20 by U.S. District Judge Timothy Burgess in Juneau after pleading guilty to one charge of transporting child porn.
