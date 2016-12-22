Movers and Shakers for Dec. 25
Paul Yang is the new President/CEO of Credit Union 1. Yang most recently served as CEO of University Credit Union in Los Angeles. Yang brings more than 16 years of experience to his new position as president/CEO of Credit Union 1. Prior to serving in Los Angeles, Yang held the position of CEO at Premier Community Credit Union and EVP at Partner Colorado Credit Union.
