Juneau schools make the honor roll for AP testing

7 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

The Juneau School District is one of the first in Alaska to make the AP District Honor Roll , a prestigious recognition for districts that increased the percentage of students who took and passed Advanced Placement tests. " student takes a college level course that we give at high school and at the end they take a test," Miller said.

